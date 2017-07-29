Update: Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre stuck on 2,999

Adrian Beltre remains one hit from history.
The Texas Rangers third baseman grounded into a 5-4-3 double play in the ninth inning Saturday night, his last at-bat of the game and second chance at reaching the 3,000-hit milestone.
The Orioles beat the Rangers 4-0.
Beltre grounded out to shortstop on the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning Saturday night, coming up empty on his first chance at cracking into the 3,000-hit club. Nearly 45,000 were in attendance at Globe Life Park hoping to witness history. Almost 8,000 tickets were purchased since the end of Friday night’s game after Beltre inched within two hits of the milestone.
Beltre singled through the left side of the infield to start the fourth inning Saturday night, moving to within one hit of 3,000 and baseball immortality.
He grounded out to nearly the same spot in his first at-bat in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park.
Beltre’s hit came on a 2-0 count from Orioles starter Kevin Gausman. The hard smash took two hops and skidded past shortstop Rubén Tejada and into left field. Beltre was erased on a double play ball hit by Mike Napoli.
Beltre is trying to become only 30 major league player to reach 3,000 hits. He would be the first Dominican to achieve the milestone.
Beltre committed a throwing error in the seventh, snapping his career-best 62-game stretch without an error, which is a Rangers’ record.
He stepped to the plate in the first with a .311 average, nine home runs, 36 RBIs and a team-best .377 batting average since the All-Star break.
Beltre’s bona fides
Here’s where Beltre ranks all-time in many of the major offensive categories:
Stat
No.
Rank
Next, total
Hits
2,999
31st
Roberto Clemente, 3,000
Doubles
604
15th
Paul Molitor, 605
Home runs
454
38th
Miguel Cabrera, 458
Total bases
5,039
21st
Mel Ott, 5,041
RBIs
1,607
32nd
Goose Goslin,1,612
At bats
10,479
19th
Alex Rodriguez, 10,566
Extra-base hits
1,095
21st
Eddie Murray, 1,099
Games
2,770
27th
Tony Perez, 2,777
Baltimore
022
000
000
—
4
6
0
Texas
000
000
000
—
0
7
3
Baltimore AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jones cf
5
0
1
0
0
1
.275
Machado 3b
5
0
1
0
0
0
.238
Schoop 2b
4
1
1
0
1
1
.303
Davis 1b
1
1
0
0
3
1
.222
Trumbo dh
4
0
0
0
1
2
.238
Mancini lf
4
1
1
2
0
1
.296
Smith rf
4
0
1
1
0
0
.264
Rickard rf
0
0
0
0
0
0
.257
Joseph c
4
1
1
1
0
1
.298
Tejada ss
3
0
0
0
1
1
.236
Totals 34
4
6
4
6
8
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
3
0
2
0
1
1
.250
Andrus ss
4
0
1
0
0
1
.288
Mazara rf
3
0
0
0
1
2
.247
Beltre 3b
4
0
1
0
0
0
.310
Napoli 1b
3
0
0
0
1
1
.206
Odor 2b
4
0
2
0
0
0
.215
Gomez cf
4
0
1
0
0
2
.245
Lucroy c
3
0
0
0
0
0
.242
Gallo lf
3
0
0
0
0
1
.199
Totals 31
0
7
0
3
8
E—Beltre (1), Napoli (7), Odor (10). LOB—Baltimore 10, Texas 7. 2B—Jones (14), Schoop (27). HR—Mancini (17), off Bibens-Dirkx; Joseph (5), off Bibens-Dirkx. RBIs—Mancini 2 (55), Smith (23), Joseph (20). SB—Gomez (8). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 5; Texas 3. RISP—Baltimore 1 for 11; Texas 0 for 4. DP—Baltimore 3; Texas 1.
Baltimore
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Gausman, W 8-7
8 2/3
7
0
0
3
8
118
5.37
Britton, S 7-7
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
3
3.44
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Bibens-Dirkx, L 3-1
5
6
4
4
3
1
92
4.80
Barnette
3
0
0
0
2
6
52
5.35
Leclerc
1
0
0
0
1
1
17
3.16
Inherited runners-scored—Britton 2-0. HBP—Bibens-Dirkx (Davis). WP—Leclerc. Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Jordan Baker. T—3:08. A—44,658 (48,114).
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments