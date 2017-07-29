Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre collects hit No. 2,999 in the fourth inning Saturday night with a crisp single through the left side. Beltre is 1 for 3 with two groundouts to shortstop in the first and sixth innings. He needs one more hit to become the 31st player to reach the 3,000-hit milestone.
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre collects hit No. 2,999 in the fourth inning Saturday night with a crisp single through the left side. Beltre is 1 for 3 with two groundouts to shortstop in the first and sixth innings. He needs one more hit to become the 31st player to reach the 3,000-hit milestone. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre collects hit No. 2,999 in the fourth inning Saturday night with a crisp single through the left side. Beltre is 1 for 3 with two groundouts to shortstop in the first and sixth innings. He needs one more hit to become the 31st player to reach the 3,000-hit milestone. Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Update: Texas Rangers’ Adrian Beltre stuck on 2,999

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 29, 2017 7:31 PM

ARLINGTON

Adrian Beltre remains one hit from history.

The Texas Rangers third baseman grounded into a 5-4-3 double play in the ninth inning Saturday night, his last at-bat of the game and second chance at reaching the 3,000-hit milestone.

The Orioles beat the Rangers 4-0.

Beltre grounded out to shortstop on the first pitch he saw in the sixth inning Saturday night, coming up empty on his first chance at cracking into the 3,000-hit club. Nearly 45,000 were in attendance at Globe Life Park hoping to witness history. Almost 8,000 tickets were purchased since the end of Friday night’s game after Beltre inched within two hits of the milestone.

Beltre singled through the left side of the infield to start the fourth inning Saturday night, moving to within one hit of 3,000 and baseball immortality.

He grounded out to nearly the same spot in his first at-bat in the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park.

Beltre’s hit came on a 2-0 count from Orioles starter Kevin Gausman. The hard smash took two hops and skidded past shortstop Rubén Tejada and into left field. Beltre was erased on a double play ball hit by Mike Napoli.

Beltre is trying to become only 30 major league player to reach 3,000 hits. He would be the first Dominican to achieve the milestone.

Beltre committed a throwing error in the seventh, snapping his career-best 62-game stretch without an error, which is a Rangers’ record.

He stepped to the plate in the first with a .311 average, nine home runs, 36 RBIs and a team-best .377 batting average since the All-Star break.

Adrian Beltre needs two more hits for 3,000 after two-hit game Friday

Adrian Beltre happy with how the Rangers offense responded Friday night and he's happy to be two hits from reaching 3,000 after collecting two, run-scoring singles in the 8-2 win (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Beltre’s bona fides

Here’s where Beltre ranks all-time in many of the major offensive categories:

Stat

No.

Rank

Next, total

Hits

2,999

31st

Roberto Clemente, 3,000

Doubles

604

15th

Paul Molitor, 605

Home runs

454

38th

Miguel Cabrera, 458

Total bases

5,039

21st

Mel Ott, 5,041

RBIs

1,607

32nd

Goose Goslin,1,612

At bats

10,479

19th

Alex Rodriguez, 10,566

Extra-base hits

1,095

21st

Eddie Murray, 1,099

Games

2,770

27th

Tony Perez, 2,777

Baltimore

022

000

000

4

6

0

Texas

000

000

000

0

7

3

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Baltimore AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jones cf

5

0

1

0

0

1

.275

Machado 3b

5

0

1

0

0

0

.238

Schoop 2b

4

1

1

0

1

1

.303

Davis 1b

1

1

0

0

3

1

.222

Trumbo dh

4

0

0

0

1

2

.238

Mancini lf

4

1

1

2

0

1

.296

Smith rf

4

0

1

1

0

0

.264

Rickard rf

0

0

0

0

0

0

.257

Joseph c

4

1

1

1

0

1

.298

Tejada ss

3

0

0

0

1

1

.236

Totals 34

4

6

4

6

8

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

3

0

2

0

1

1

.250

Andrus ss

4

0

1

0

0

1

.288

Mazara rf

3

0

0

0

1

2

.247

Beltre 3b

4

0

1

0

0

0

.310

Napoli 1b

3

0

0

0

1

1

.206

Odor 2b

4

0

2

0

0

0

.215

Gomez cf

4

0

1

0

0

2

.245

Lucroy c

3

0

0

0

0

0

.242

Gallo lf

3

0

0

0

0

1

.199

Totals 31

0

7

0

3

8

E—Beltre (1), Napoli (7), Odor (10). LOB—Baltimore 10, Texas 7. 2B—Jones (14), Schoop (27). HR—Mancini (17), off Bibens-Dirkx; Joseph (5), off Bibens-Dirkx. RBIs—Mancini 2 (55), Smith (23), Joseph (20). SB—Gomez (8). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 5; Texas 3. RISP—Baltimore 1 for 11; Texas 0 for 4. DP—Baltimore 3; Texas 1.

Baltimore

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Gausman, W 8-7

8 2/3

7

0

0

3

8

118

5.37

Britton, S 7-7

 1/3

0

0

0

0

0

3

3.44

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Bibens-Dirkx, L 3-1

5

6

4

4

3

1

92

4.80

Barnette

3

0

0

0

2

6

52

5.35

Leclerc

1

0

0

0

1

1

17

3.16

Inherited runners-scored—Britton 2-0. HBP—Bibens-Dirkx (Davis). WP—Leclerc. Umpires—Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mike Everitt; Third, Jordan Baker. T—3:08. A—44,658 (48,114).

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video