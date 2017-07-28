Adrian Beltre adds two hits in Rangers win, leaves him two shy of 3,000

Adrian Beltre is on the brink of history. The Texas Rangers third baseman collected two more hits in Friday’s 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles to come within two hits of the magical 3,000-hit milestone.
Only 30 players in the history of the game have accomplished the feat, including the last Ichiro Suzuki, who did it in August of 2016.
Beltre reached on a broken-bat, RBI single in the third inning and he drove in a run with a single to left in the fifth to increase his total to 2,998. Both hits came against Orioles starter Chris Tillman.
“I got closer, and I want to get it over with,” said Beltre, who is 9 for 14 in the first four games of the homestand. “Hopefully this homestand, tomorrow, the next day, or Monday ... yeah, hopefully I can get it done sooner than later.”
Beltre grounded out to second base in the first inning and popped out to the first baseman in the seventh to end his night at the plate.
Beltre needs two more hits to tie Roberto Clemente for 30th all-time. He needs 113 more hits to pass Dave Winfield into the top 20 of all-time.
Whether he gets in the top 20 or not, the 3,000-hit milestone almost guarantees Beltre’s election into the Baseball Hall of Fame five years after he decides to retire.
The way he has played since returning from a series of calf strains during spring training, it appears the veteran third baseman could keep adding to his career totals for years to come.
“High energy inside that dugout. A lot of energy from Adrian. It’s fun to watch,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “A total buzz inside the dugout when he’s at the plate. Watch, everybody’s on the rail. They want to watch. They want to see it. They want to be part of it.”
Andrew Cashner (6-8) earned the win after holding the Orioles to one run on five hits over seven innings. The lone run came on a sixth-inning solo homer by Jonathan Schoop that cut the Rangers’ lead to 8-1.
Beltre’s place in history
Where Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre ranks in some of baseball’s all-time categories on his way to 3,000 hits:
Cat.
Total
Rank
Just ahead
Hits
2,998
31st
R. Clemente, 3,000
2B
604
15th
Paul Molitor, 605
HR
454
38th
Miguel Cabrera, 458
Tot.B
5,038
21st
Mel Ott, 5,041
RBIs
1,606
32nd
Goose Goslin,1,612
ABs
10,475
18th
A.Rodriguez, 10,566
XBH
1,095
21st
Eddie Murray, 1,099
Games
2,769
27th
Tony Perez, 2,777
Baltimore
000
001
010
—
2
6
1
Texas
203
030
00x
—
8
10
1
Baltimore AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Jones cf
4
0
1
0
0
1
.276
Machado 3b
4
1
0
0
0
0
.238
Schoop 2b
3
1
1
1
1
0
.303
Davis 1b
3
0
2
1
1
1
.223
Trumbo dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.241
Mancini lf
4
0
0
0
0
0
.297
Smith rf
2
0
0
0
1
0
.264
Rickard ph
1
0
0
0
0
0
.257
Castillo c
4
0
2
0
0
1
.276
Tejada ss
3
0
0
0
0
1
.243
Totals 32
2
6
2
3
5
Texas AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Choo dh
2
2
0
0
2
2
.246
Andrus ss
4
2
2
2
0
0
.289
Mazara rf
4
2
3
2
0
0
.249
Beltre 3b
4
1
2
2
0
0
.311
Napoli 1b
4
1
1
0
0
2
.208
Odor 2b
4
0
0
0
0
2
.213
Gomez cf
4
0
1
2
0
1
.245
Gallo lf
4
0
1
0
0
3
.201
Chirinos c
4
0
0
0
0
1
.221
Totals 34
8
10
8
2
11
E—Davis (3), Napoli (6). LOB—Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B—Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR—Schoop (23), off Cashner; Andrus (14), off Tillman. RBIs—Schoop (73), Davis (36), Andrus 2 (56), Mazara 2 (63), Beltre 2 (36), Gomez 2 (38). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 2; Texas 3. DP—Baltimore 1; Texas 2.
Baltimore
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Tillman, L 1-6
4 1/3
9
8
8
2
6
101
7.65
Bleier
2
1
0
0
0
3
27
1.60
Givens
2/3
0
0
0
0
1
8
1.94
Hart
1
0
0
0
0
1
11
2.53
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
NP
ERA
Cashner, W 6-8
7
5
1
1
2
4
102
3.48
Bush
1
1
1
0
1
1
30
3.32
Claudio
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
2.38
Inherited runners-scored—Bleier 2-2. WP—Tillman 2, Hart. T—3:02. A—36,270 (48,114).
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Rangers vs. Orioles
7:05 p.m. Saturday, FSSW
