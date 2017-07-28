Adrian Beltre adds two hits in Rangers win, leaves him two shy of 3,000

Adrian Beltre is on the brink of history. The Texas Rangers third baseman collected two more hits in Friday’s 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles to come within two hits of the magical 3,000-hit milestone.

Only 30 players in the history of the game have accomplished the feat, including the last Ichiro Suzuki, who did it in August of 2016.

Beltre reached on a broken-bat, RBI single in the third inning and he drove in a run with a single to left in the fifth to increase his total to 2,998. Both hits came against Orioles starter Chris Tillman.

“I got closer, and I want to get it over with,” said Beltre, who is 9 for 14 in the first four games of the homestand. “Hopefully this homestand, tomorrow, the next day, or Monday ... yeah, hopefully I can get it done sooner than later.”

Beltre grounded out to second base in the first inning and popped out to the first baseman in the seventh to end his night at the plate.

Beltre needs two more hits to tie Roberto Clemente for 30th all-time. He needs 113 more hits to pass Dave Winfield into the top 20 of all-time.

Whether he gets in the top 20 or not, the 3,000-hit milestone almost guarantees Beltre’s election into the Baseball Hall of Fame five years after he decides to retire.

The way he has played since returning from a series of calf strains during spring training, it appears the veteran third baseman could keep adding to his career totals for years to come.

“High energy inside that dugout. A lot of energy from Adrian. It’s fun to watch,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “A total buzz inside the dugout when he’s at the plate. Watch, everybody’s on the rail. They want to watch. They want to see it. They want to be part of it.”

Andrew Cashner (6-8) earned the win after holding the Orioles to one run on five hits over seven innings. The lone run came on a sixth-inning solo homer by Jonathan Schoop that cut the Rangers’ lead to 8-1.

Beltre’s place in history

Where Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre ranks in some of baseball’s all-time categories on his way to 3,000 hits:

Cat. Total Rank Just ahead Hits 2,998 31st R. Clemente, 3,000 2B 604 15th Paul Molitor, 605 HR 454 38th Miguel Cabrera, 458 Tot.B 5,038 21st Mel Ott, 5,041 RBIs 1,606 32nd Goose Goslin,1,612 ABs 10,475 18th A.Rodriguez, 10,566 XBH 1,095 21st Eddie Murray, 1,099 Games 2,769 27th Tony Perez, 2,777

Baltimore 000 001 010 — 2 6 1 Texas 203 030 00x — 8 10 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .276 Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .238 Schoop 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .303 Davis 1b 3 0 2 1 1 1 .223 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .297 Smith rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .264 Rickard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Castillo c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .276 Tejada ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Totals 32 2 6 2 3 5

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 2 2 0 0 2 2 .246 Andrus ss 4 2 2 2 0 0 .289 Mazara rf 4 2 3 2 0 0 .249 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .311 Napoli 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .208 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Gomez cf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .245 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .201 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .221 Totals 34 8 10 8 2 11

E—Davis (3), Napoli (6). LOB—Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B—Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR—Schoop (23), off Cashner; Andrus (14), off Tillman. RBIs—Schoop (73), Davis (36), Andrus 2 (56), Mazara 2 (63), Beltre 2 (36), Gomez 2 (38). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 2; Texas 3. DP—Baltimore 1; Texas 2.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Tillman, L 1-6 4 1/3 9 8 8 2 6 101 7.65 Bleier 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 1.60 Givens 2/3 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.94 Hart 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.53

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cashner, W 6-8 7 5 1 1 2 4 102 3.48 Bush 1 1 1 0 1 1 30 3.32 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 2.38

Inherited runners-scored—Bleier 2-2. WP—Tillman 2, Hart. T—3:02. A—36,270 (48,114).