Adrian Beltre happy with how the Rangers offense responded Friday night and he's happy to be two hits from reaching 3,000 after collecting two, run-scoring singles in the 8-2 win (Video by Stefan Stevenson). Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
Adrian Beltre happy with how the Rangers offense responded Friday night and he's happy to be two hits from reaching 3,000 after collecting two, run-scoring singles in the 8-2 win (Video by Stefan Stevenson). Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Texas Rangers

Adrian Beltre adds two hits in Rangers win, leaves him two shy of 3,000

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

July 28, 2017 10:21 PM

ARLINGTON

Adrian Beltre is on the brink of history. The Texas Rangers third baseman collected two more hits in Friday’s 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles to come within two hits of the magical 3,000-hit milestone.

Only 30 players in the history of the game have accomplished the feat, including the last Ichiro Suzuki, who did it in August of 2016.

Beltre reached on a broken-bat, RBI single in the third inning and he drove in a run with a single to left in the fifth to increase his total to 2,998. Both hits came against Orioles starter Chris Tillman.

“I got closer, and I want to get it over with,” said Beltre, who is 9 for 14 in the first four games of the homestand. “Hopefully this homestand, tomorrow, the next day, or Monday ... yeah, hopefully I can get it done sooner than later.”

Beltre grounded out to second base in the first inning and popped out to the first baseman in the seventh to end his night at the plate.

Beltre needs two more hits to tie Roberto Clemente for 30th all-time. He needs 113 more hits to pass Dave Winfield into the top 20 of all-time.

Whether he gets in the top 20 or not, the 3,000-hit milestone almost guarantees Beltre’s election into the Baseball Hall of Fame five years after he decides to retire.

The way he has played since returning from a series of calf strains during spring training, it appears the veteran third baseman could keep adding to his career totals for years to come.

“High energy inside that dugout. A lot of energy from Adrian. It’s fun to watch,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “A total buzz inside the dugout when he’s at the plate. Watch, everybody’s on the rail. They want to watch. They want to see it. They want to be part of it.”

Andrew Cashner (6-8) earned the win after holding the Orioles to one run on five hits over seven innings. The lone run came on a sixth-inning solo homer by Jonathan Schoop that cut the Rangers’ lead to 8-1.

Beltre’s place in history

Where Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre ranks in some of baseball’s all-time categories on his way to 3,000 hits:

Cat.

Total

Rank

Just ahead

Hits

2,998

31st

R. Clemente, 3,000

2B

604

15th

Paul Molitor, 605

HR

454

38th

Miguel Cabrera, 458

Tot.B

5,038

21st

Mel Ott, 5,041

RBIs

1,606

32nd

Goose Goslin,1,612

ABs

10,475

18th

A.Rodriguez, 10,566

XBH

1,095

21st

Eddie Murray, 1,099

Games

2,769

27th

Tony Perez, 2,777

Baltimore

000

001

010

2

6

1

Texas

203

030

00x

8

10

1

Baltimore AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Jones cf

4

0

1

0

0

1

.276

Machado 3b

4

1

0

0

0

0

.238

Schoop 2b

3

1

1

1

1

0

.303

Davis 1b

3

0

2

1

1

1

.223

Trumbo dh

4

0

0

0

0

1

.241

Mancini lf

4

0

0

0

0

0

.297

Smith rf

2

0

0

0

1

0

.264

Rickard ph

1

0

0

0

0

0

.257

Castillo c

4

0

2

0

0

1

.276

Tejada ss

3

0

0

0

0

1

.243

Totals 32

2

6

2

3

5

 

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Texas AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg.

Choo dh

2

2

0

0

2

2

.246

Andrus ss

4

2

2

2

0

0

.289

Mazara rf

4

2

3

2

0

0

.249

Beltre 3b

4

1

2

2

0

0

.311

Napoli 1b

4

1

1

0

0

2

.208

Odor 2b

4

0

0

0

0

2

.213

Gomez cf

4

0

1

2

0

1

.245

Gallo lf

4

0

1

0

0

3

.201

Chirinos c

4

0

0

0

0

1

.221

Totals 34

8

10

8

2

11

 

E—Davis (3), Napoli (6). LOB—Baltimore 6, Texas 4. 2B—Mazara 3 (21), Napoli (9). HR—Schoop (23), off Cashner; Andrus (14), off Tillman. RBIs—Schoop (73), Davis (36), Andrus 2 (56), Mazara 2 (63), Beltre 2 (36), Gomez 2 (38). Runners left in scoring position—Baltimore 2; Texas 3. DP—Baltimore 1; Texas 2.

Baltimore

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Tillman, L 1-6

4 1/3

9

8

8

2

6

101

7.65

Bleier

2

1

0

0

0

3

27

1.60

Givens

 2/3

0

0

0

0

1

8

1.94

Hart

1

0

0

0

0

1

11

2.53

Texas

IP

H

R

ER

BB

SO

NP

ERA

Cashner, W 6-8

7

5

1

1

2

4

102

3.48

Bush

1

1

1

0

1

1

30

3.32

Claudio

1

0

0

0

0

0

13

2.38

Inherited runners-scored—Bleier 2-2. WP—Tillman 2, Hart. T—3:02. A—36,270 (48,114).

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Rangers vs. Orioles

7:05 p.m. Saturday, FSSW

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

View More Video