Tyson Ross debuts Friday, Cole Hamels rehabbing in Frisco

Right-hander Tyson Ross will make his Rangers’ debut Friday against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Park and left-hander Cole Hamels could start a rehab assignment that same night.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister said Ross, who has made four minor league rehab starts since recovering from October surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome, has been tapped to join the rotation Friday, barring any last-minute health issues.
“I was excited during the off-season at the prospect of signing Tyson,” Banister said. “Electric arm, electric stuff, big physical guy. He can dominate a lineup, so we look forward to getting him out there. He’s another one of those guys, when things are right, he can be an ace-type pitcher.”
Left-hander Martin Perez will pitch Saturday and right-hander Yu Darvish on Sunday. The Rangers are off Thursday after a six-game road trip.
Hamels has thrown a couple of simulated innings during the road trip and if he recovers adequately from Tuesday’s session, Banister said, he’ll be cleared to make his first rehab outing Friday. It’s likely to be with Double A Frisco since Triple A Round Rock is in New Orleans Friday night. Banister said Hamels is likely to throw four innings and/or 65 pitches.
We have to see how he is [today] but it’s feasible that he could go out,” Banister said. Banister said the earlier Hamels could return would be against the Indians June 26-29 in Cleveland. Hamels has been on the disabled list with a right oblique strain since May 3.
Napoli rehab
First baseman Mike Napoli will make his first rehab appearance Thursday for Double A Frisco as a designated hitter. Napoli has been on the DL with a lower back strain since June 6. Banister said Napoli could return to the Rangers’ lineup this weekend. Carlos Gomez, who is playing center field Wednesday and Thursday with Frisco, is expected to rejoin the Rangers Friday or Saturday. Gomez has been on the DL with a right hamstring strain since May 16.
“I rely on how he feels and what he tells me and what the medical people tell me. A guy who is experienced like Nap you trust what they tell you,” Banister said. “He’s feeling pretty good. As long as he’s healthy and he’s good with his timing it’s not out of the realm of possibility of seeing him this weekend also.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments