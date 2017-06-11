Ross declares himself ready to join Rangers’ rotation

Tyson Ross is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list next weekend to make his Texas Rangers debut.
The right-hander declared himself ready to pitch after making a fourth rehab start Friday, his third straight with at least 85 pitches. The results — eight runs on 10 hits in five innings — were unbecoming, but he accomplished his primary goals.
Ross (thoracic outlet syndrome, back spasms) wanted to throw more strikes, continue to build arm strength and emerge from the start healthy the next day.
He walked only one batter.
“I’m healthy. I’m feeling good,” Ross said. “I had back-to-back outings where I was able to get my pitch count up to 100 pitches and wake up the next day feeling fresh and recovered. I’m ready to complete.
“They weren’t great results. I’m fine with what happened. My focus was being in the striking the zone, and I was able to do that. It’s a minor adjustment to get the ball down a little bit. With a little extra adrenaline and a little extra sink I think I’ll be fine.”
Ross’ next start would come Wednesday, but the Rangers won’t bump Andrew Cashner from the finale at Houston. Martin Perez is likely to start Friday to open a seven-game homestand, and Ross could either pitch Saturday to give Yu Darvish and extra day’s rest or work Sunday instead of the No. 5 starter.
But Ross is coming to the Rangers’ rotation.
“The expectation is that, if all things go well, that his next start would be in the big leagues,” manager Jeff Banister said.
Cole Hamels isn’t as close as Ross is to coming off the DL, but the left-hander threw 55 pitches in the bullpen during Saturday’s game with no issues in his strained right oblique. Hamels simulated three innings of 25, 15 and 15 pitches, throwing when Martin Perez pitched during the game and sitting while the Rangers batted.
“He looked really good,” pitching coach Doug Brocail said. “That’s why we did it the way we did. I talked with him extensively, and he was all for it. It’s the first time I have ever done that. If this is something good, we may continue it if we kept approval from Skip and upstairs.”
Jeff Wilson: 817-390-7760, @JeffWilson_FWST
