Summer of Pudge concludes with August jersey retirement

The Rangers have released the final details for their Pudge Rodriguez Hall of Fame weekend in August.
The festivities, which honor Rodriguez’s induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 30, begin with the Dr Pepper Hall of Fame Luncheon at the Omni Fort Worth Hotel on Aug. 11. The luncheon begins at 11:30 a.m. and will feature speakers including Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar and Hall of Fame president Jeff Idelson. Rodriguez’s Hall of Fame bronze plaque that will be permanently displayed in Cooperstown, N.Y., will be at the luncheon. Tickets are $100 with net proceeds going to the the Rangers Baseball Foundation. They can be purchased at www.texasrangers.com/halloffame or by calling 817-622-7883.
Rodriguez’s No. 7 jersey will be retired during a pre-game ceremony on Aug. 12 before the Rangers host the Astros. The on-field ceremony begins approximately 6:45 p.m. with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. Alomar and Idelson will also particpate in the ceremony, along with Rangers’ Hall of Famers and former teammates. The first 15,000 fans to Globe Life Park receive a Pudge Rodriguez Baseball HOF Bobblehead.
The plaque will be on display at Globe Life Park on Aug. 11-12. Fans can view and take photos of the plaque on the concourse beginning at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11 through the end of the game and from 8 p.m. through the end of the game on Aug. 12.
