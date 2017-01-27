Texas Rangers

January 27, 2017 4:54 PM

Pudge Rodriguez celebrates Hall of Fame in native Puerto Rico

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Pudge Rodriguez visited his native Puerto Rico Friday to celebrate his recent selection into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Rodriguez was honored at the Museum of Sports Fame in his hometown Vega Baja and visited students at his former elementary school Jose Gualberto Padilla and was blessed by a priest. Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello greeted Rodriguez and helped celebrate the local hero’s achievement.

Pudge Rodriguez proud to be first-ballot Hall of Famer

Rangers legend Pudge Rodriguez excited and honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility (Video by Stefan Stevenson).

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

Rodriguez is the fourth native Puerto Rican in the hall and is the youngest inductee at 45 years old. He’ll be inducted in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 30 along with Jeff Bagwell and Tim Raines.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

Related content

Texas Rangers

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rangers Derek Holland earned the win after Saturday against Astros

View more video

Sports Videos