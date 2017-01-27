Pudge Rodriguez celebrates Hall of Fame in native Puerto Rico

Students pose for a photo with Pudge Rodriguez, who was celebrated at his hometown school, José Gualberto Padilla Elementary, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 27. Rodriguez is the fourth native Puerto Rican inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and is the youngest inductee at 45.
Carlos Giusti
photo@star-telegram.com
A student looks at a coloring page and a poster featuring Rangers Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez, who was received in his hometown school, José Gualberto Padilla Elementary, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 27. Rodriguez celebrated his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame. He’s the fourth native Puerto Rican in the hall and became the youngest inductee at 45 years old.
Carlos Giusti
photo@star-telegram.com
Eva Torres stands next to her son Pudge Rodriguez, as he is welcomed in his hometown school, José Gualberto Padilla Elementary, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 27. Rodriguez is the fourth native Puerto Rican inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and is the youngest inductee at 45.
Carlos Giusti
photo@star-telegram.com
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello, left, greets Pudge Rodriguez, in his hometown Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 27. Rodriguez is the fourth native Puerto Rican inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and is the youngest inductee at 45.
Carlos Giusti
photo@star-telegram.com
Pudge Rodriguez, who was received in his hometown school, José Gualberto Padilla Elementary, autographs a poster in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 27. Rodriguez is the fourth native Puerto Rican inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and is the youngest inductee at 45.
Carlos Giusti
photo@star-telegram.com
Comments