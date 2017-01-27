Pudge Rodriguez celebrates Hall of Fame in native Puerto Rico

12:25 Leaked bodycam footage of Fort Worth viral video arrest Pause

1:51 Americans buy bomb shelters, prep for 'Trumpocalypse'

0:26 Rockwall chase.mov

1:21 Chef Virginia Dalbeck makes restaurant's signature Pig pizza

3:01 BBQ faithful line up for Heim BBQ before dawn

1:27 Tokyo Cafe chef Kevin Martinez shows off his tattoos

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth