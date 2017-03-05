Pudge Rodriguez recently visited Hall, his home forever come July

0:32 Texas A&M safety Justin Evans on criticism of coach Kevin Sumlin Pause

1:26 Jerry Jones: No truth to any rumor regarding a three-way trade that would send QB Tony Romo to Redskins

2:49 Justin Northwest punches ticket to state

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

1:48 Play catch with Yu Darvish

0:19 TCU's Williams says Frogs must play harder Wednesday against OU

2:50 Keller holds off Arlington Bowie to reach state tournament

1:18 Dirk talks about Noel

0:28 Washington CB Sidney Jones on possibility of playing for Cowboys