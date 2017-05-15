Rangers must fill center void with Carlos Gomez headed to DL

Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez will be out four to six weeks with a right hamstring strain.

Gomez injured the hamstring while running the bases in the seventh inning of Sunday’s 6-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics. He was taken out of the game and underwent an MRI exam by team physician Dr. Keith Meister on Monday.

He’ll be placed on the 10-day disabled list before Tuesday’s series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Rangers will make a corresponding roster move at that time. Jurickson Profar, Jared Hoying and Drew Robinson are the most obvious choices to help fill the void.

Delino DeShields, the Rangers’ center fielder for most of 2015, is likely to move from left to center while Gomez is out.

Gomez was hitting .246 with a team-high 11 doubles, four homers and 13 RBIs.

Right-fielder Shin-Soo Choo, who was unavailable Sunday because of lower back spasms, won’t be placed on the DL, Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said in a radio interview.