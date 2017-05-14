Injuries to Gomez, Choo darken bright stretch for Rangers

Injuries to Shin-Soo Choo and Carlos Gomez on Sunday put a potential pall on an otherwise fun time in the Rangers clubhouse.
Choo was scratched from the lineup after reporting lower back spasms Sunday morning and was unavailable even as a pinch-hitter.
Gomez strained his right hamstring dodging a bat near home plate when he scored a run in the seventh inning and left the game. Gomez will get an MRI exam be evaluated Monday.
“I was going full speed and I didn’t want to try to slide because I thought I could get hurt and I accelerated again,” said Gomez, who was 3 for 3 with his 11th double on Sunday. “It’s not something I think is too serious. We’ll see tomorrow, for sure, how bad or good it is.”
Choo, who had a similar injury last season, said his back was feeling better later in the day but didn’t know whether he’ll be healthy enough to play Tuesday in the series opener against the Phillies.
