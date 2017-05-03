Rangers reaction ponders implications of an Astros team rising

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:06 Jeff Banister dissects 8-7 loss to Astros Tuesday night Pause 1:35 Yu Darvish aims for better command in second start 1:16 Elvis Andrus says Rangers in good shape despite losing April 1:05 Jeff Banister disappointed with errors and walks Monday night 0:53 Jeff Banister breaks down Rangers' 11-14 April 3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers 1:43 Texas Rangers choose HKS to build their new ballpark 2:45 Put Fort Worth police officers back to work, supporters demand 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:33 FW Opera's mariachi-opera Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rangers manager Jeff Banister applauded the job Alex Claudio did as an emergency starter but lamented the Astros five-run eighth that lifted them to an 8-7 win (Video by Stefan Stevenson). sstevenson@star-telegram.com