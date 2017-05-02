Texas Rangers

May 02, 2017 7:27 PM

Cole Hamels scratched with tightness in right oblique, headed home

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

HOUSTON

Cole Hamels was scratched from Tuesday’s start against the Astros with tightness in his right oblique muscle. The Rangers announced the move less than 15 minutes before first pitch.

Left-handed reliever Alex Claudio made the start, the first of his career.

Hamels was slated to make his fifth start. He is 2-0 with a 3.03 ERA.

Claudio is 1-0 in nine appearances (10 innings) with a 2.51 ERA. The longest he’s pitched this season 3 2/3 innings out of the pen on April 7 against the A’s. He pitched a career-high  4 1/3 innings of relief on May 10, 2016. Claudio has started 13 games in the minors, including his last start for Triple A Round Rock on Aug. 8, 2014.

Hamels felt tightness while warming up in the bullpen before Tuesday’s game. He’ll return to Arlington Wednesday and and be examined by Dr. Keith Meister.

