Rangers donating drawing proceeds to East Texas storm relief

The Rangers are donating the proceeds from Sunday’s Texas 2 Split drawing to the relief and recovery efforts after the violent tornadoes and storms in East Texas Saturday. Four people were killed during the storms near Canton.
“The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the Texas Rangers organization are with the families who are mourning the loss of loved ones and with everyone who was affected by these massive storms,” said Texas Rangers Foundation chairman Neil Leibman in a release.
The jackpot had passed $18,000 as of the fourth inning Sunday.
The Rangers Foundation conducts the Texas 2 Split Raffle, presented by Ephesus Lighting, for every home game at Globe Life Park. One fan has the opportunity to win half of the net proceeds raised each game, with the remaining proceeds benefiting the Rangers Foundation and its many community initiatives and programs, according to the release. Tickets can be purchased through the end of the sixth inning.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments