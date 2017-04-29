Five killed, dozens injured in East Texas tornadoes

Reports say five people are dead and nearly 50 hurt after tornadoes whipped through Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains counties, and authorities said they were braced for the toll to rise, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The Canton Fire Department confirmed five deaths, KXAS-TV (NBC 5) reported, including one in a vehicle tossed by the tornado along Highway 64 near the town in Van Zandt County.
MORE: WFAA cameras showing significant vehicle damage near Canton, Texas. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/w9NjQmLm2l— WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) April 30, 2017
According to the Ben Wheeler Fire Department, as many as 49 people have been injured. The fire department also confirmed finding the body of an unidentified person in a pasture in Canton, according to CBSDFW reports.
RAW video showing significant damage in the Canton, Texas area as a tornado ripped through. #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/U8hDSFYKk7— WFAA-TV (@wfaachannel8) April 30, 2017
Rowlett police and fire rescue units were headed to areas where the damage was significant. Damage was also reported near Emory. Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that Texas Task Force 2 has been sent to assist in Canton and other areas of Van Zandt County,
The East Texas Medical Center in Athens has received 36 patients and one is listed in critical condition, CBS News reported.
Emergency responders reported five tornadoes across Van Zandt and Henderson counties, including one that was a mile wide, according to a Dallas Morning News story. Parts of Interstate 20 around Terrell were closed, according to the Dallas Morning News.
RECAP: 5 tornadoes reported in E. Texas, one a mile wide, according to law enforcement. 1 confirmed fatality. https://t.co/Xvohe7EDVb #TXwx pic.twitter.com/o8IsEOERPl— Lane Luckie (@LaneLuckie) April 30, 2017
A dispatcher at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office said officers were responding to numerous injury reports.
National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Fox says at least one tornado has been confirmed in Canton, about 50 miles east of Dallas. He says tornadoes were also reported in surrounding areas.
Video from local television stations shows uprooted threes, damaged homes, and overturned cars along roadways.
Comments