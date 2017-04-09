Adrian Beltre remains on DL as homestand comes to an end

Adrian Beltre’s return remains uncertain but he’ll make the Rangers’ trip to the west coast, which begins Tuesday in Anaheim. Beltre has been on the disabled list with a tight right calf since the end of spring training. He was slowed at the start of camp with a strained left calf.
It’s possible Beltre could be activated before Tuesday’s game but manager Jeff Banister said the status of his veteran third baseman remains day to day. Monday is an off day before the club begins its first nine-game road trip with three against the Angels. Beltre was not available to comment before Sunday’s finale against the A’s.
“This is a day to day process. There is not timetable on anything that we’ve put together,” Banister said.
Beltre went through an extensive workload on Saturday, including live batting practice, infield work, and baserunning.
“Obviously, he’s sore because it was a heavy workload but more work soreness than anything else,” Banister said. “When we all — medical team, coaching staff and Adrian — feel he’s ready to go he’ll be in the game.”
Banister said the work Beltre has been doing is enough that it’s unlikely he’ll need to make a rehab assignment in the minors.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments