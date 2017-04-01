Rangers set 25-man roster after choosing DL for Adrian Beltre

The Rangers have their 25-man roster set for Monday’s Opening Day. Adrian Beltre will start the season on the disabled list with a strained right calf and Joey Gallo will start at third base, manager Jeff Banister said.
“We talked about how Joey has gone about his work this spring and the process and maturity level of how he handled his work,” Banister said. “This one I’ve got to give to our coaching staff and to Joey. How he approached spring training and his craft as a hitter and asking him to come back in, really go to work on the dirt at third base.”
The Rangers will go with a four-man rotation the first two weeks of the season and have an eight-man bullpen and four-man bench.
Rangers Opening Day 25-man roster:
Outfield
Delino DeShields
Shin-Soo Choo
Carlos Gomez
Jurickson Profar
Drew Robinson
Ryan Rua
Nomar Mazara
Infield
1B Mike Napoli
2B Rougned Odor
SS Elvis Andrus
3B Joey Gallo
C Jonathan Lucroy
C Robinson Chirinos
Rotation
RHP Yu Darvish
LHP Cole Hamels
LHP Martin Perez
RHP A.J. Griffin
Bullpen
RHP Mike Hauschild
RHP Sam Dyson
RHP Matt Bush
RHP Tony Barnette
LHP Alex Claudio
RHP Jeremy Jeffress
LHP Dario Alvarez
RHP Jose Leclerc
The following Rangers players will start the season on the disabled list:
SS Hanser Alberto, 3B Adrian Beltre, RHP Andrew Cashner, RHP Tyson Ross, RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (on the 60), C Brett Nicholas, RHP Tanner Scheppers, LHP Jake Diekman, and DH Prince Fielder.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
