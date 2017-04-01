Rangers set 25-man roster after choosing DL for Adrian Beltre

Texas Rangers

The Rangers have their 25-man roster set for Monday’s Opening Day. Adrian Beltre will start the season on the disabled list with a strained right calf and Joey Gallo will start at third base, manager Jeff Banister said.

“We talked about how Joey has gone about his work this spring and the process and maturity level of how he handled his work,” Banister said. “This one I’ve got to give to our coaching staff and to Joey. How he approached spring training and his craft as a hitter and asking him to come back in, really go to work on the dirt at third base.”

The Rangers will go with a four-man rotation the first two weeks of the season and have an eight-man bullpen and four-man bench.

Rangers Opening Day 25-man roster:

Outfield

Delino DeShields

Shin-Soo Choo

Carlos Gomez

Jurickson Profar

Drew Robinson

Ryan Rua

Nomar Mazara

Infield

1B Mike Napoli

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Joey Gallo

C Jonathan Lucroy

C Robinson Chirinos

Rotation

RHP Yu Darvish

LHP Cole Hamels

LHP Martin Perez

RHP A.J. Griffin

Bullpen

RHP Mike Hauschild

RHP Sam Dyson

RHP Matt Bush

RHP Tony Barnette

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jeremy Jeffress

LHP Dario Alvarez

RHP Jose Leclerc

The following Rangers players will start the season on the disabled list:

SS Hanser Alberto, 3B Adrian Beltre, RHP Andrew Cashner, RHP Tyson Ross, RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (on the 60), C Brett Nicholas, RHP Tanner Scheppers, LHP Jake Diekman, and DH Prince Fielder.

