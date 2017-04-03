Profar takes lead in left but DeShields, Rua will share duties

1:42 Rangers' Cole Hamels focused on keeping ball down Pause

6:57 Asset forfeiture in Texas

1:23 Jerry Jones discusses Ezekiel Elliott incident on St. Patrick's Day

2:14 Rangers' Jeff Banister announces Yu Darvish as Opening Day starter

1:31 Yu Darvish feels ready for regular season after Saturday start

1:02 Adrian Beltre plays it cool (and funny) as time as Rangers camp winds down

4:02 Josh Hamilton likes his chances at Rangers roster

3:07 Jeff Banister discusses impact Mike Napoli signing has on other Rangers

3:20 Cole Hamels motivated for big 2017 season with Rangers