Delino DeShields kept foot on gas to close in on Rangers’ roster spot

Delino DeShields didn’t just show up to Rangers’ camp in February and roll out his impressive spring training.
His resurgence in the Rangers’ roster mix — and it appears certain he’s earned an Opening Day spot — started at the beginning of the off-season when DeShields, at the urging of the organization, dedicated himself to returning to the style of player he was in 2015. That was his rookie year, when as a Rule 5 selection the previous December, he eventually took over center field from Leonys Martin and became a run-scoring catalyst atop the lineup.
DeShields was already thinking along those lines, feeling as if he’d lost the spring in his step during the 2016 season.
Just keep going, grinding. Don’t stop. Don’t be satisfied. That’s my mindset right now. I feel like myself again and I’m excited about the year.
“I felt I didn’t have that first step or was as explosive as I had been in the past,” he said. “So I took it upon myself to shed the weight to regain that explosiveness.”
It has resulted in an outstanding spring for DeShields, who is a perfect 12 for 12 in stolen base attempts. And he’s getting on base, too. He leads the club with 14 walks, including two more in Monday’s game against the Rockies.
His .413 on-base percentage (through Sunday’s game) leads all every-day Rangers’ players.
“It’s been pretty special to watch,” said manager Jeff Banister, who extolled the dedication DeShields has shown with his early, extra work nearly every day of camp. “He’s continued to work with a purpose. He’s been able to translate that into the games. I just think this is a fresh player who really dedicated himself in the off-season and really got himself in a good place.”
That’s how DeShields sees it, too. His confidence — at the plate, on the bases and playing the outfield — is brimming over. But he’s not satisfied, he said.
“There are still things I need to improve on, but that’s me being hungry,” he said. “It’s definitely a confidence booster. Just keep going, grinding. Don’t stop. Don’t be satisfied. That’s my mindset right now. I feel like myself again and I’m excited about the year.”
