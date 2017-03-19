Texas Rangers

March 19, 2017 6:34 PM

Ryan Rua, Carlos Gomez go deep to lead Rangers over Mariners

By Stefan Stevenson

SURPRISE, Ariz.

Two early homers held up behind Eddie Gamboa’s five solid innings as the Rangers beat the Mariners 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.

How Rangers pitchers fared: Gamboa allowed two unearned runs on five hits and a walk over five innings to earn his first win of the spring. He had six strikeouts. It’s arguably the best-pitched game by the Rangers in Cactus League play, which includes a dominating performance by the bullpen. Matt Bush pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts. Keone Kela followed with two scoreless innings in which he walked one and struck out one.

How Rangers hitters fared: Delino DeShields was on base all three times, including twice on singles. He scored a run and stole two bases to make him 7 for 7 in stolen base attempts this spring. Ryan Rua was 2 for 2 with a long home run to dead center field.

Carlos Gomez’s two-run homer to left in the third inning tied the game at 2-2. Rua’s homer in the fourth gave the Rangers the lead. A. J. Jimenez had two singles.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

