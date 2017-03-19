Ryan Rua, Carlos Gomez go deep to lead Rangers over Mariners

Two early homers held up behind Eddie Gamboa’s five solid innings as the Rangers beat the Mariners 3-2 Sunday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
You know it's ⚾ time when... pic.twitter.com/7Pbf63YqWU— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 19, 2017
How Rangers pitchers fared: Gamboa allowed two unearned runs on five hits and a walk over five innings to earn his first win of the spring. He had six strikeouts. It’s arguably the best-pitched game by the Rangers in Cactus League play, which includes a dominating performance by the bullpen. Matt Bush pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts. Keone Kela followed with two scoreless innings in which he walked one and struck out one.
Final line for Gamboa:— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 19, 2017
5️⃣ IP
0️⃣ ER
6️⃣ Ks
End 6: Rangers 3, M's 2. #RangersST pic.twitter.com/029ymxDRlw
How Rangers hitters fared: Delino DeShields was on base all three times, including twice on singles. He scored a run and stole two bases to make him 7 for 7 in stolen base attempts this spring. Ryan Rua was 2 for 2 with a long home run to dead center field.
4⃣5⃣0⃣ feet later, @Rua_Numba_2 has given us a 3-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/lxorHM1qNw— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 19, 2017
Carlos Gomez’s two-run homer to left in the third inning tied the game at 2-2. Rua’s homer in the fourth gave the Rangers the lead. A. J. Jimenez had two singles.
We're now tied at 2, thanks to @RealCarlosGomez! pic.twitter.com/qyJQnYdqRe— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) March 19, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments