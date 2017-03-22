Carlos Gomez, Joey Gallo don’t expect injuries to slow their springs

Carlos Gomez and Joey Gallo both downplayed their injuries Wednesday morning, each vowing they’d be back playing in a day or two.
Gomez, who jammed his left shoulder during slide into third base during a spring game Tuesday night, was given a day off for treatment.
Gallo was diagnosed with mild inflammation in his left hamstring, the same area that cut short his winter ball season. Gallo said he’s been playing with soreness for the past two weeks.
“I don’t think I’m going to be out too long,” Gallo said. “It’s very, very minor.
.344 Batting average for Carlos Gomez in 32 at-bats this spring. He has three homers, three doubles and a triple.
Gomez said he pinched his shoulder after sliding awkwardly on a triple. He was caught between sliding head-first or feet-first and slid past the bag. When he reached with his left arm to grab the bag he injured the shoulder. He didn’t need an MRI or injection.
“It’s sore, but it’s good,” he said. “I didn’t prepare my body for one or the other. It’s a day to day thing.”
Both Gomez and Gallo will hit batting practice Wednesday.
Gomez is hitting .344 with nine RBIs this spring. He has three homers, three doubles and a triple in 32 at-bats. Most importantly, Gomez said, he’s been hitting to all fields.
“I feel way better than I did last year,” he said. “I’ve been really consistent with what I’m doing at the plate so I’m really happy with what I see so far.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
