Gallo having fun patrolling left field for Rangers

Joey Gallo’s play in left field Saturday caught the eye of manager Jeff Banister, who said that the Texas Rangers slugger looked more than capable in the outfield.
Gallo, a third baseman who has dabbled in left field and at first base, ran to his right to catch a flyball in the second inning and also made a nice play cutting off ball into the left-center gap and holding the batter to only a single.
Gallo, who is trying to win a roster spot, said that playing the outfield allows him more room to roam and to use his athletic ability than at the hot corner.
“It’s pretty nice not having to worry about a ball getting hit down your throat every other at-bat,” Gallo said. “It’s fun out there because you get to run. I’m tall and big, and I get to use my range a little bit. I just hope I get to make some throws out there.”
Gallo was penciled in at third base Sunday, so he didn’t do any outfield work in the early workout. He said that he does outfield drills every other day and on days he knows he’s playing in left field.
The competition for the spot in left includes, among others, Jurickson Profar and Delino DeShields, who has four walks in six plate appearances between the intrasquad game and Cactus League opener.
Ryan Rua and Travis Snider will also get looks in left field, which is expected to be available when Shin-Soo Choo is at designated hitter and Nomar Mazara is in right field.
