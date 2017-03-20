Will roots remain after Yu Darvish’s wife gives birth to second Texan?

He now has two Texas-born sons. Does that mean Yu Darvish hopes to remain a Texan for the rest of his career?
Darvish’s wife Seiko gave birth to their second son at a Dallas-area hospital Sunday. Darvish, who flew home from camp Saturday night after pitching a Cactus League game, is scheduled to return to Arizona Wednesday night.
He’ll throw a bullpen session Tuesday at TMI Sports Medicine in Arlington and start his fifth spring game Friday afternoon against the Padres at Surprise Stadium.
Yu genuinely likes it here. I know every player says I’d love to [stay] here. He is comfortable here. His family is.
Rangers GM Jon Daniels
Darvish, 30, is a free agent at the end of the year. He was signed by the Rangers out of Japan before the 2012 season.
General manager Jon Daniels was asked about Darvish’s future with the club Monday morning during an interview on KTCK/1310 AM.
“Where we left it is that either side can privately open it or raise it at any point,” Daniels said. “No set deadlines or anything like that. The lines of communication are open and the relationship is very good. That’s a great starting point.”
Daniels, who does not like to divulge much publicly during ongoing contract talks, said he and Darvish’s agent Joel Wolfe have agreed “100 percent” that the less said about it, “the better off we are in potentially coming up with a solution that keeps him here beyond this year.”
Darvish has expressed contentment with the Rangers and living in Texas.
“He has had a great experience with the club,” Daniels said. “They love the city and he’s one of the most talented pitchers in the game. We have interest in him staying here.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
