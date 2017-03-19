Rangers’ Tyson Ross scheduled to face hitters for first time

Tyson Ross will make another big step in his recovery this week. The Rangers right-hander is scheduled to throw his first live bullpen Wednesday morning. Ross is recovering from surgery last October to repair issues from thoracic outlet syndrome.
“I’m thrilled at where I’m at right now,” said Ross, who started for the Padres on Opening Day last season but did not pitch again because of injury. “It’s a progression and it just takes time but I’m being patient and everything is working out.”
It’s a progression and it just takes time but I’m being patient and everything is working out.
Rangers RHP Tyson Ross
Ross, while acknowledging he’s feeling great, said it’s still early in the process for him.
“I’m being realistic. For me, this is essentially early spring training mode, where guys were three weeks ago,” he said. “[But] compared to first day of camp I’ve made some big strides and I’m feeling good and I look forward to continuing along this path.”
After camp breaks, Ross is likely to make multiple rehab starts in the minors before he’s available to join the Rangers’ rotation. His timetable for return is likely to be no sooner than late April to early May.
“Tyson has been really good so far with his bullpens, progressing well,” Rangers assistant general manager Mike Daly said. “This is the next team and we’re excited by that.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments