Rangers’ Tyson Ross takes last step towards first bullpen session

Rangers right-hander Tyson Ross threw off a half-mound Friday morning, a final step before throwing his first full bullpen session next week.
Ross threw 21 pitches at less than full exertion in front of pitching coach Brad Holman. Ross had surgery to repair thoracic outlet syndrome in October. He’s expected to fill out of the Rangers’ rotation when he returns in early or late May.
“Where Tyson is at it’s not so much about evaluating his execution as much as him just building his arm strength,” Holman said. “Right now it’s about him growing in that regard. He did really well with that today. What I don’t want him to do is get caught up trying to execute too much where he’s not able to let it go and feel comfortable.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
