Adrian Beltre’s first spring action for Rangers opens door for WBC

Adrian Beltre sprinted toward third base, as the rest of the Texas Rangers starters did likewise to their positions, Friday afternoon at Surprise Stadium.
Beltre groomed the dirt in front of him, surveyed the crowd, and took a few grounders from first baseman Ryan Rua.
Just like that, things were as they should be for the 37-year-old veteran, who is poised to surpass multiple Hall of Fame-level milestones in 2017, including 3,000 hits.
Only a few hours before, Beltre’s physical well-being was still being questioned. He had stood before his locker early Friday morning explaining his desire to play for his native Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.
It looked good to have him out on the field. He looks good in uniform.
I saw a smile on his face so that’s a good sign.
Rangers manager Jeff Banister
A Valentine’s Day left calf strain had put his WBC dream in jeopardy, but an MRI Friday morning revealed he’s 85 percent healed.
Basically, Beltre said, Dr. Keith Meister, and by extension the Rangers, put the decision in his hands.
Playing a few games with the Rangers to test the calf was a personal benchmark Beltre needed.
“It feels OK,” said Beltre, who went 0 for 2 with a foul out and broken-bat tapper back to the mound. “We’ll see how I wake up tomorrow, but so far so good.”
That settles it then. Waking up feeling well Saturday, perhaps playing in Saturday’s game, and feeling no lingering calf issues, almost guarantees that Beltre is headed to Miami on Monday to play in the WBC.
“I needed to be out there to see how it was going to feel,” Beltre said. “I just want to know where I’m at [physically] so I can make a better decision and be clear about what I want to do.”
He had no discomfort making several plays at third base. Pushing off the left calf in the batter’s box — a main concern with strained calves — gave him no problems.
It’s just fun to be out there with the guys and play the game. I missed it. It was nice to be out there.
Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre
“I know that something is still there, but it really hasn’t stopped me from doing what I need to do,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes tomorrow and make a decision in a couple of days. It’s still 50-50. I know when I wake up [Saturday] I’ll probably feel 50-50, and then [Sunday] probably be 51-49.”
If he has no health issue, Beltre will leave for Miami on Sunday to play a couple of exhibition games with the Dominican Republic. He decided to stay in Surprise to continue treatment with Rangers trainers. Playing in a game or two would be an easier way to accelerate his progress.
Eight Rangers players are playing in the WBC, including closer Sam Dyson for Team USA. Dyson sprained his throwing wrist last week but has been cleared to play. The club supports the endeavor as long as injuries aren’t involved.
“We just want to make sure he’s 100 percent ready to go before he steps on the gas,” general manager Jon Daniels said of Beltre. “I think it’s an honor to be asked to go and represent your country. My only hesitation has been injury. Before guys go out in high-intensity games with something on the line we want to make sure they’re fully prepared to play.”
That’s Beltre’s concern as well and why he wanted to see himself in a game as soon as possible.
“I want to make sure I do everything I need to do here, get more out of it, play games, get treatment. It’ll be easier to do here than over there,” said Beltre, who only learned Thursday that if he’s not on the roster for the first round of the WBC, he’d only be available in the second round if a player were injured.
If healthy, Adrian Beltre intends on leaving Monday for Miami, site of the Dominican Republic’s first round bracket games in the World Baseball Classic.
Now, however, after Beltre was back in uniform, the first rounds looks almost certain.
“It’s always fun to be out there [on the field],” he said. “It’s just fun to be out there with the guys and play the game. I missed it. It was nice to be out there.”
Manager Jeff Banister, happy to see his veteran leader back in uniform, seemed at ease with the idea that Beltre appears WBC bound.
“That was the plan all along anyway,” he said. “He’s playing to get himself ready to play in the WBC but also to get himself ready for the season. If he’s healthy and ready to go, that’s the plan. I saw a smile on his face so that’s a good sign.”
