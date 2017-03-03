Honor to play for U.S. in WBC no joke for Rangers’ Sam Dyson

The sprained right wrist ailing Sam Dyson wasn’t going to keep him him from Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. In fact, it didn’t even keep him from continuing to workout with the Texas Rangers.
The wrist is fine, Dyson said, a day after throwing a simulated inning against minor league hitters. He’ll pitch once more for the Rangers before leaving to join Team USA on Monday.
“I never once thought I wasn’t going,” said Dyson, who saved 38 games in 2016. “I’d deal with a broken leg.”
Rangers closer Sam Dyson
Dyson has pitched in just one spring game (on Feb. 25), in part, because of the wrist issue, so the chance to get into some meaningful action, especially something as intense as the WBC, has a strong appeal.
“It’s kind of hard to really get amped up [in simulated games],” he said. “I’m definitely looking forward to getting out there in a real game just from an adrenaline standpoint.”
The chance to play for Team USA, Dyson said, was an honor. An honor that he found hard to believe, actually. When Team USA general manager Joe Torre texted to ask Dyson to be on the team, Dyson didn’t believe it was him.
“I didn’t know whose number it was, it was a random phone number,” Dyson said. “It’s pretty exciting. I’ve never been a part of anything involving Team USA. It’ll be a first for me and I’m just looking forward to going out there and competing.”
38 Saves for Rangers’ closer Sam Dyson in 2016.
Just like with Olympic athletes, the patriotic feeling of playing for your country is real, Dyson said.
“You’re playing for people who have fought for you in the military, you’re playing for your family, you’re playing for pretty much everyone that lives here as a part of the U.S.,” he said. “I think it’ll kind of set in once it happens. Getting to play with guys you haven’t played with before and rekindling some friendships with other teammates in the past, stuff like that.
