Honor to play for U.S. in WBC no joke for Rangers’ Sam Dyson

0:34 The influence of 'Mama Orr' on TCU football Pause

0:53 Timberview girls now play the waiting game

1:18 Dirk talks about Noel

1:31 Fun and games at Rangers photo day

1:34 Brandon Carr, Roger Staubach read to kids

1:29 TCU's Patterson: Shawn Robinson should see game slow down for him in fall

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

0:43 Fort Worth Police SWAT responds to Valero robbery situation

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side