Rangers bullpen: Some questions but a lot of options

Perhaps no area of the Texas Rangers’ 2017 roster offers a wider range of potential outcomes than the bullpen.
The off-season surgery to Jake Diekman, which will cost him at least the first half of the season, offers a good reason for concern. Furthermore, Sam Dyson’s first full season as a closer, while unquestionably successful, raises a few questions of durability after consecutive seasons of 70-plus innings.
Three of his five blown saves came in the final two months of the season. Still, he held opponents to six earned runs in his final 22 innings of the regular season. He’ll be the closer on Opening Day, but there are several promising options if he falters. Matt Bush, who made his major league debut at age 30 in May, often hits 100 mph with his fastball and held hitters to a .196 batting average. Keone Kela also throws extremely hard and, after missing almost three months because of right elbow surgery, showed flashes of the dominance he showed as a rooke in 2015. Jeremy Jeffress, who was an almost forgotten part of the Jonathan Lucroy trade with the Brewers on Aug. 1, should help the bullpen depth, which was lacking the first few months in ’16. He had 27 saves and a 2.22 ERA for the Brewers before joining the Rangers.
Bush wasn’t the only rookie who impressed in his 30s. Tony Barnette, 32, was a pillar of consistency as a set-up man with a 2.09 ERA in 60 1/3 innings. In 53 appearances, he never allowed more than two earned runs. He forced 10 double plays, two behind bullpen leader Dyson. The Rangers’ bullpen, in fact, forced a major-league best 69 double plays and led the American League with 103 holds.
The bullpen ERA of 4.40 in ’16 isn’t indicative of its quality, either. Much of that damage came in the first three months against three pitchers — Shawn Tolleson, Tom Wilhelmsen and Cesar Ramos — who combined to allow 77 earned runs in 85 1/3 combined innings. None were in the bullpen past August.
Tanner Scheppers and Alex Claudio, who was an unsung hero in 51 2/3 innings last season, are likely to be competing for a long relief role with perhaps veteran Dillon Gee forcing his way into the mix with a good spring. Scheppers has missed much of the past three season because of injuries.
“I’m excited I’m going to have a spring training this year,” said Scheppers, who led the bullpen with a 1.88 ERA in 76 2/3 innings in 2013. “The Rangers bred me to compete so I’m just going there to compete.”
Here is a look at the Rangers relief options:
Sam Dyson: He took over full-time closer duties for the first time in his career in mid-May and finished with 38 saves and a 2.43 ERA in 73 appearances.
Matt Bush: After joining the club in mid-May, the 30-year-old rookie dazzled with a high-90s fastball and knee-buckling curve in holding opponents to a .196 batting average and 2.48 ERA.
Tony Barnette: The rookie led the bullpen with a 2.09 ERA in 60 1/3 innings and proved to be a reliable set-up man.
Jeremy Jeffress: He joined the club on Aug. 1 in the trade that brought Jonathan Lucroy from the Brewers.
Keone Kela: He missed almost three months after surgery to repair an elbow impingement in his throwing arm. He returned July 16 and despite three rough outings in which he allowed a combined 11 runs, still held opponents to a .228 batting average.
Alex Claudio: The left-hander is likely to see more action early with Diekman unavailable. That should be fine. Claudio held left-handed hitters to a bullpen-best .177 batting average.
Andrew Faulkner: After a small stint in the majors for the second consecutive season, the lefty could should get a longer look this spring with Diekman absent.
Jake Diekman: He’ll miss at least the first half after having surgery last month to alleviate complications with ulcerative colitis.
Tanner Scheppers: Left knee surgery a year ago this month wiped out his spring training and he didn’t return to action until September. He hasn’t been healthy since leading the bullpen with a 1.88 ERA in 76 2/3 innings in 2013.
Dillon Gee: The veteran Cleburne native could earn a long relief spot with a good spring.
