Off-season carousel continues for Rangers, David Rollins

The David Rollins merry go around continues.
The left-hander from Dallas was claimed off waivers for the fifth time this off-season. The Cubs reclaimed him from the Rangers on Friday.
Same goes for right-hander Brady Dragmire. The Rangers reclaimed Dragmire, 23, from the Pirates off waivers. He was first claimed by the Rangers on Dec. 2 before the Pirates snagged him back on Dec. 14.
Right-hander Tyrell Jenkins, 24, was claimed by the Reds off waivers. The Rangers acquired him Dec. 8 in the trade that sent Luke Jackson to the Braves but designated him for assignment two days ago to make room for Rollins. Jenkins attended Henderson High School in East Texas.
The Rangers’ 40-man roster remains at 40.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments