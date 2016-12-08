Rangers acquire two for one pitching prospects from Braves

The Rangers traded right-handed reliever Luke Jackson to the Atlanta Braves for two pitching prospects, right-hander Tyrell Jenkins and left-hander Brady Feigl.
Jenkins, 24, has replaced Jackson on the Rangers’ 40-man roster.
Feigl, who turns 26 on Dec. 27, had Tommy John surgery in April 2015. He pitched six scoreless innings rehab innings in the summer. Before surgery, he had compiled a 2.74 ERA in 72 1/3 innings in the minor leagues.
“This deal gives us two talented young pitchers as we continue to create competition in camp,” Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said in released statement.
Jenkins has been assigned from Atlanta’s to Texas’ major league roster, keeping the Rangers’ roster at 40 players. Feigl, who signed with the Braves as a non-drafted free agent in November 2013 out of Mount St. Mary’s University in Maryland, has been assigned to the Double-A Frisco roster. Jenkins is from Henderson in East Texas where he was a four-sport star at Henderson High. He turned down a football scholarship to Baylor in 2010, deciding to sign with St. Louis Cardinals, who selected him 50th overall in the supplemental first round of the June 2010 draft.
He made is major league debut for the Braves in 2016, going 2-4 with a 5.88 ERA in 14 appearances, including eight starts. He was 9-3 with a 2.47 ERA in 17 appearances (12 starts) for Triple A Gwinnett.
“Jenkins is a local player we’ve scouted for some time,” Daniels said. “Feigl we liked quite a bit in spring 2015. He’s now healthy again and ready to go.”
Jackson, 25, who taken five spots ahead of Jenkins in the 2010 draft, has struggled in brief stints at the major league level. The hard thrower was slowed by a back injury in spring training. He has an 8.50 ERA in 18 relief innings in the majors.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments