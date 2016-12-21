Rangers reclaim lefty David Rollins from Phillies

David Rollins may want to wait a day before he packs his bags. The Rangers claimed the left-hander on waivers from the Phillies for the second time since Nov. 22.
Right-hander Tyrell Jenkins was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster. Jenkins, who is from Henderson, was acquired from the Braves on Dec. 8 in a trade that sent right-hander Luke Jackson to Atlanta.
Rollins, who turned 27 on Wednesday, is from DeBerry, in East Texas and attended Carthage First Baptist and Dallas First Baptist before playing at San Jacinto College. He was drafted four times, including in the 24th round by the Blue Jays in 2011. He pitched in 31 games between 2015 and 2016 for the Mariners, striking out 27 in 34 1/3 innings.
Rollins has been claimed four times in the past five weeks on a waiver claim, beginning on Nov. 18 when the Cubs claimed him from the Mariners. He was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Dec. 14 allowing the Rangers to snag him a second time.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments