Byron Nelson golf kickoff luncheon gets a political touch

With the theme of Celebrating 35 Years in Irving, attendees to Thursday’s AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament kickoff luncheon learned of a surprise invite to the home course’s head pro, and a Trump Administration job for Irving’s mayor.
“It’s no secret that I was up at Trump Tower because they kept showing it over and over again on CNN and Fox News,” said Irving mayor Beth Van Duyne, the luncheon’s keynote speaker. “I’m going to be working for the new administration.
“That announcement will probably -- I keep saying next week because I keep being told that the paperwork’s going to be done next week -- but next week I imagine that there will be an announcement.”
Irving’s TPC Four Seasons Resort has hosted the tournament for 35 years, but the event moves to Trinity Forest Golf Club in south Dallas next year. Paul Earnest, TPC’s director of golf, on Thursday was offered an exemption into the field by tournament chairman Tim Costello.
“We’ll see you May 15,” Costello said to Earnest. “You’re in.”
The AT&T Byron Nelson is May 15-21. Sergio Garcia of Spain is the defending champion.
Year-round administration of the PGA Tour event is handled by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, and the event benefits the club’s Momentous Institute’s school and mental health programs.
“The best part about this tournament is the far-reaching and the long-lasting impact that this partnership with the City of Irving, convention and visitors bureau and the Four Seasons have done to help is help kids in North Texas,” Costello said.
