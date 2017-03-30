Irving mayor announces plans to join President Trump’s administration

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang Pause

1:47 Burleson man rides out spring storm in greenhouse

1:59 President Trump's HUD Secretary Ben Carson arrives in Fort Worth

0:51 Search for missing boater will be suspended until daylight Wednesday

1:08 Four family members share same birthday

4:09 Taste testing new concession items at Globe Life Park

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:23 Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Texas Motor Speedway: You never forget your first win

3:07 Jon Daniels, Rougned Odor discuss Rangers deal