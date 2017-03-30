Irving mayor announces plans to join President Trump’s administration

Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne says she’ll soon announce that she’s taking a job in President Donald Trump’s administration.
Van Duyne, a North Texas leader who said earlier this year that she wouldn’t seek a third term as mayor, didn’t indicate what her new job would be.
But she told a group of reporters at an AT&T Byron Nelson luncheon at the Momentous Institute in Dallas on Thursday that she hopes to release more details next week.
“That’s my hope, that I’ll be able to make an announcement in the next week or so,” she said, adding that she’s waiting on paperwork for the job to be finished first.
Irving Mayor Beth Van Duyne was seen visiting Trump Tower in New York after the presidential election last year.
She could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
Irving’s mayor since 2011, Van Duyne gained attention and stirred controversy through the years by taking strong stands such as opposing sanctuary cities and Sharia law.
She also gained national attention after a civil lawsuit was filed against her, commentator Glenn Beck and Fox News on behalf of Ahmed Mohamed, also known as “Clock Boy,” who drew international media attention after being arrested at school for a homemade clock that was mistaken for a bomb. The lawsuit was dismissed in January.
There has been speculation for months that Van Duyne could serve under U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.
Carson, a former presidential candidate who rallied voters in Irving last February before dropping out of the race, was in Fort Worth and Dallas this week as part of his national listening tour.
Staff writer Eric Zarate contributed to this report.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610
