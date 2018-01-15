More Videos

  Mansfield defense makes a statement

    UCLA commit Cam'Ron Jones and the Mansfield defense allowed just 85 yards rushing on 33 carries and 13 points to an Arlington offense that was averaging 39.5 points a game.

UCLA commit Cam'Ron Jones and the Mansfield defense allowed just 85 yards rushing on 33 carries and 13 points to an Arlington offense that was averaging 39.5 points a game.
UCLA commit Cam'Ron Jones and the Mansfield defense allowed just 85 yards rushing on 33 carries and 13 points to an Arlington offense that was averaging 39.5 points a game. Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

High School Football

Mansfield 4-star prospect announces Top 5 college offers

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

January 15, 2018 09:45 PM

One of DFW’s top prospects from the Class of 2018 is still undecided where he’ll end up in the fall.

But one of five Power Five schools will be very lucky come Jan. 27.

Mansfield 4-star safety Cam’ron Jones announced his Top 5 on Twitter Monday night.

Jones picked Nebraska, Ole Miss, Baylor, Utah and Texas. Tech.

Jones transferred to Mansfield for his senior season after playing at Euless Trinity and played well for the Tigers. An all-state selection, he made 106 tackles as the Tigers went to the Class 6A Division II regional round, where he had 24 tackles against Waco Midway.

He also played running back and receiver and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

RAW: UCLA commit goes the distance on kickoff return

Mansfield four-star prospect Cam'ron Jones received a pitch from T.J. Jones Jr. and returned a kickoff 98 yards against Martin.

Darren Lauber dlauber@star-telegram.com

Jones will announce his final decision live on NBC Channel 5 Inside High School Sports Special, 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 with Pat Doney.

Jones was committed to Texas Tech from September-December 2016, and UCLA from April-December 2017. He’ll make an official visit to Ole Miss on Saturday. He made a visit to Nebraska this past weekend.

