Mansfield 4-star prospect announces Top 5 college offers

One of DFW’s top prospects from the Class of 2018 is still undecided where he’ll end up in the fall.
But one of five Power Five schools will be very lucky come Jan. 27.
Mansfield 4-star safety Cam’ron Jones announced his Top 5 on Twitter Monday night.
Jones picked Nebraska, Ole Miss, Baylor, Utah and Texas. Tech.
: @caldwellllcasey
Edit : @Mill_Edits
Committing jan 27 ( Next Saturday)
On @ihss_dfw And taking a official to ole miss this Saturday!! pic.twitter.com/7jseW1qwPu
Jones transferred to Mansfield for his senior season after playing at Euless Trinity and played well for the Tigers. An all-state selection, he made 106 tackles as the Tigers went to the Class 6A Division II regional round, where he had 24 tackles against Waco Midway.
He also played running back and receiver and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.
Jones will announce his final decision live on NBC Channel 5 Inside High School Sports Special, 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 with Pat Doney.
Jones was committed to Texas Tech from September-December 2016, and UCLA from April-December 2017. He’ll make an official visit to Ole Miss on Saturday. He made a visit to Nebraska this past weekend.
