Cedar Hill forfeits game, football playoff berth in jeopardy

The Cedar Hill Longhorns, who have won three UIL state football titles since 2006 and have become a state powerhouse, are on the verge of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2004.
Cedar Hill used an ineligible player last Friday against Grand Prairie. The Longhorns won 35-10.
According to District 7-6A chairman Clint Roddy, Cedar Hill forfeits the game and Grand Prairie gets the win with a 1-0 score.
In District 7-6A, Duncanville is 5-0, while DeSoto and South Grand Prairie are 4-1. Grand Prairie is now 3-2 while Cedar Hill drops to 2-3 with Irving.
The Longhorns can still make the postseason. They finish up with South Grand Prairie and Irving.
Grand Prairie plays Irving and Duncanville.
South Grand Prairie clinches with a win this week over Cedar Hill or a loss to Cedar Hill by three points or less. Grand Prairie clinches with a win this week and a Cedar Hill win over South Grand Prairie by four points or more.
In January, Carlos Lynn was hired to replace Joey McGuire, who went to Baylor. Lynn came over from Arlington Seguin, but did spend a decade under McGuire from 1998-2007. He was defensive coordinator during Cedar Hill’s first state title in 2006.
During their playoff streak, the Longhorns have won at least one playoff game 10 times, and have been to the state quarterfinals six times including from 2012-2016. They also won state titles in 2013 and 2014.
The Gophers haven’t been to the playoffs since 1988.
Comments