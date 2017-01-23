Cedar Hill names Seguin’s Carlos Lynn new football head coach

Carlos Lynn is returning to Cedar Hill, but this time as the Longhorns head football coach. The hire was approved on Monday night by the Cedar Hill ISD school board.
A Dallas native, Lynn, 44, takes over for Joey McGuire, who left to become an assistant coach at Baylor last month. Lynn had been one of McGuire’s assistants as he had previously been with the Longhorns from 1998-2007, including defensive coordinator in 2006 when Cedar Hill won the Class 5A Division II state title.
Lynn comes from Arlington Seguin, where he spent the past nine years as the Cougars head football coach. He was 44-50 at Seguin, including 7-4 this past season -- the most wins during his tenure. The Cougars made the postseason four times in 2016, 2013, 2009 and 2008, when they won their only playoff game. In 2016, Seguin lost in the 5A Division II bi-district round to Lancaster.
In 14 seasons with Cedar Hill, McGuire went 141-42 with playoff appearances in the past 12 years. The Longhorns won UIL state titles in 2006, 2013 and 2014. Before his arrival in 2002, the program hadn’t won a playoff game.
This past season, the Longhorns were 11-3, losing to national champion Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, and twice to 6A Division II state champ DeSoto, including a 55-41 defeat in the state quarterfinals.
As for the Seguin job, Arlington ISD athletic director Kevin Ozee said the opening will be posted in the next few days for the mandatory 10-day period. The list of candidates will be pared to 6-8 candidates with two rounds of interviews before a recommendation is brought to the AISD board. Ozee said interest for the job is already, “robust.”
Staff writer Kevin Casas contributed to this report.
