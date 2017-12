Police called into Whataburger after Heritage wins biggest game in program history

Students were removed at a Colleyville Whataburger late Friday night following Heritage’s 31-14 victory over Trinity.

At 11pm, swarm of Euless Police arrived at Whataburger on Glade, removed hundreds of students. Policeman I interviewed says kids "too rowdy" pic.twitter.com/5RF0VdL911 — Nick Walters (@nickgwalters) September 16, 2017

Colleyville student: "People danced on tables, a kid brought a boombox, and workers filmed us. It was a party. Cops treated it like a riot." pic.twitter.com/m9qqiw2qPZ — Nick Walters (@nickgwalters) September 16, 2017

Video from inside Whataburger on Glade before Euless Police removed students for being "too rowdy." pic.twitter.com/szIqi1mPtz — Nick Walters (@nickgwalters) September 16, 2017

Local police were called in at around 11 p.m. to the fast-food restaurant on Glade Road, Nick Walters of Fox Sports Southwest first tweeted. According to reports, hundreds of students were removed for being too rowdy.

The Panthers (2-1) snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Trojans (1-2), who had won by an average of 17 points in that span.