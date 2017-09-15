Colleyville Heritage ends nine-game losing streak to Euless Trinity

Colleyville Heritage blew open a close contest in the fourth quarter after a critical Euless Trinity miscue, and Panthers quarterbacks Jagger LaRoe and Landry French combined for three touchdown passes in a big non-district matchup at Pennington Field. LaRoe threw for 143 yards and two scores as Heritage won 31-14. The Panthers (2-1) snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Trojans (1-2), who had won by an average of 17 points in that span.

Key players: Paul Uremovich put Heritage ahead 17-14 with a 9-yard touchdown catch. Cole Brown made it 24-14 by taking a pass 22 yards for a touchdown on fourth down. That score came after Trinity’s Keanu Hill fumbled at the Heritage 1-yard line and out of the end zone before crossing the goal line.

Key stat: Four Panthers scored, including Quiante Garner on a 38-yard run that ended Trinity’s chances late. Katerian Lewis (112 yards rushing) gave Trinity an early 7-3 lead with a 75-yard run. The Trojans had a 20-yard punt, turned over on downs twice and the big fumble in the second half.

Records: Colleyville Heritage 2-1, Euless Trinity 1-2