Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Ke'von Ahmad (1) scoots down the sideline against Trinity defensive back Sebastian Tauaalo (32) during the first half Friday night, September 15, 2017 at Pennington Field in Bedford. Steve Nurenberg Special to the Star-Telegram
High School Football

Colleyville Heritage ends nine-game losing streak to Euless Trinity

By Troy Phillips

Special to the Star-Telegram

September 15, 2017 11:17 PM

UPDATED September 16, 2017 12:12 PM

Colleyville Heritage blew open a close contest in the fourth quarter after a critical Euless Trinity miscue, and Panthers quarterbacks Jagger LaRoe and Landry French combined for three touchdown passes in a big non-district matchup at Pennington Field. LaRoe threw for 143 yards and two scores as Heritage won 31-14. The Panthers (2-1) snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Trojans (1-2), who had won by an average of 17 points in that span.

Key players: Paul Uremovich put Heritage ahead 17-14 with a 9-yard touchdown catch. Cole Brown made it 24-14 by taking a pass 22 yards for a touchdown on fourth down. That score came after Trinity’s Keanu Hill fumbled at the Heritage 1-yard line and out of the end zone before crossing the goal line.

Key stat: Four Panthers scored, including Quiante Garner on a 38-yard run that ended Trinity’s chances late. Katerian Lewis (112 yards rushing) gave Trinity an early 7-3 lead with a 75-yard run. The Trojans had a 20-yard punt, turned over on downs twice and the big fumble in the second half.

Records: Colleyville Heritage 2-1, Euless Trinity 1-2

Here's your game-winning touchdown run 0:39

Here's your game-winning touchdown run

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Aledo celebrates another trip to football state final 0:53

Aledo celebrates another trip to football state final

Malik Knowles knows some football 1:14

Malik Knowles knows some football

Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

In his own words: This Jones is a high school football winner 1:06

In his own words: This Jones is a high school football winner

Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations' 12:50

Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations'

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team 1:32

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team

  • RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch

    Colleyville Heritage WR Kam Brown caught a TD pass in the back corner of the end zone to give the Panthers the 17-14 lead vs Euless Trinity in the first half.

RAW: Check out this UCLA recruit's dazzling TD catch

Colleyville Heritage WR Kam Brown caught a TD pass in the back corner of the end zone to give the Panthers the 17-14 lead vs Euless Trinity in the first half.

Shawn Smajstrla ssmajstrla@star-telegram.com

Here's your game-winning touchdown run 0:39

Here's your game-winning touchdown run

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area 1:03

Top paid high school football coaches in the Fort Worth area

Aledo celebrates another trip to football state final 0:53

Aledo celebrates another trip to football state final

Malik Knowles knows some football 1:14

Malik Knowles knows some football

Aledo defense smothers Richland 1:23

Aledo defense smothers Richland

In his own words: This Jones is a high school football winner 1:06

In his own words: This Jones is a high school football winner

Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations' 12:50

Fort Worth police sergeant fired for 'multiple violations'

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 1:44

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners? 1:51

When is a background check mandatory for gun owners?

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team 1:32

The Star-Telegram's 2017 All-Beard Team

  • Here's your game-winning touchdown run

    Aledo's Jase McClellan evades Mansfield Legacy defenders on his way to a 46-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left. Aledo won 28-21.

Here's your game-winning touchdown run

