Boswell’s all-state running back headed to Cheyney University

An early season injury nearly cost Damon Williams his senior season and possibly his football career.
Williams tore his meniscus in his right knee during the season opener last fall against Burleson Centennial. He had a big decision to make - to get surgery or not.
He did get surgery - a six week timetable - but the 5-foot-10 back shocked his coaches by coming back to the field in three.
“He overcame the odds and that shows what type of leader he is — it still gives me goosebumps talking about it,” Boswell coach John Abendschan said in November. “For someone not playing, he had a big influence on the entire team. He came back quicker than anybody I’d seen.”
Williams would go on to set a school-record with 2,072 yards rushing to go along with 17 touchdowns. He set the mark in nine games, breaking Reginald Macon’s 1,691 yards in 10 games during the 2013 season.
TOUCHDOWN D WILL!! 35 YARDS. Great season great career young man. 137 yd TD tonight, 2072 and 17 this year @abendschan #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/QK8NeWApJG— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 3, 2016
He was named first-team all-district and first-team Star-Telegram football super team. He was also first-team all-state by the Texas Sports Writers Association and second-team Associated Press Class 5A all state.
He was also voted dfwVarsity Player of the Week during the first three weeks of the postseason. He averaged 211 yards per game and scored six times during that stretch.
Williams was about to graduate when he finally announced his decision to continue his playing career at Cheyney University in Pennslyvania. He tweeted out his commitment on May 27.
Time to finish what I started. 5️⃣. #WolfPack pic.twitter.com/d6YiBrGAJD— Damon Williams Jr. (@__dwill5) May 28, 2017
“From tearing my meniscus Week 1 to missing multiple games and coming back to break records with my team - it was all apart of God’s plan,” Williams said in a tweet.
The Pioneers running back also set school records for yards in game (266) and career rushing (3,338) while the program made it to the 5A Division II state quarterfinals - their furthest playoff run since 1977.
Comments