Aledo routs Saginaw Boswell in Class 5A Division II state quarterfinal

In the late game Friday at AT&T Stadium, the Aledo Bearcats beat Saginaw Boswell 42-14 in a Class 5A Division II state quarterfinal. Aledo quarterback Dillon Davis threw two touchdown passes, with Hunter Rosson catching both. Rosson’s TD receptions were for 40 and 19 yards as the Bearcats led 21-0 at halftime and 35-0 after three quarters. Aledo meets Mesquite Poteet in the state semifinals, 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Ford Center at The Star.
Key players: Rosson had five catches for 85 yards and ran twice for 105 yards. Four different rushers scored touchdowns for the Bearcats: Jase McClellan (14-yard touchdown), Donnie Evans (3), Michael Jordan (18) and Jake Bishop (66). Boswell senior running back Damon Williams scored on a 35-yard touchdown run late to end his final game with 137 yards and one touchdown - 2,072 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. Breshun Berry caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Thomas to get Boswell on the board.
Key stat: Aledo’s defense recorded eight sacks, three from TCU commit Wes Harris, two interceptions, one recovered fumble and held Boswell to 230 yards of total offense.
Records: Aledo 14-0; Boswell 9-5.
Comments