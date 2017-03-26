After TCU offer, Aledo freshman adds Oklahoma, Miami to his list

5:20 Rangers' Yu Darvish pitches Friday in minor-league game Pause

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:20 Message to the Hispanic community from Fort Worth police officer Daniel Segura

1:54 Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Tarrant Co. deputies to ID illegal immigrants

2:30 Rangers' Cole Hamels talks Sunday start, Opening Day

3:02 Andrew Cashner threw 18 pitches in first inning of minor league game

0:56 Denton County braces as spring storm passes

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:29 Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions