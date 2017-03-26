After TCU offer, Aledo freshman adds Oklahoma, Miami to his list

Still in his freshman year, Aledo running back Jase McClellan picked up two more offers from the Oklahoma Sooners and Miami Hurricanes on Saturday.
Extremely blessed to say that I have received offers from Miami University and Oklahoma University! ⭕️ #BoomerSooner #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/niRlPpgKTQ— JM9® (@thekidjase) March 25, 2017
The announcement comes days after TCU offered McClellan on Thursday. In total, the freshman is up to six offers, and comes less than a week after Baylor.
McClellan was voted District 6-5A Newcomer of the Year and the MaxPreps 2016 Freshman Football Player of the Year.
McClellan, who finished the 2016 season with 1,528 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns, also holds offers from SMU and Georgia. McClellan announced the Georgia offer on Twitter on March 19.
