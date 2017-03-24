TCU offers Aledo Class of 2020 running back Jase McClellan

Aledo running back Jase McClellan, still in his freshman year, picked up an offer from TCU on Thursday.
Extremely honored to receive an offer from Texas Christian University!! #GoFrogs @simplyCoachO pic.twitter.com/RmImydNhSI— JM9® (@thekidjase) March 24, 2017
The offer from TCU is McClellan’s fourth, and may signal the opening of the floodgates in the elusive runner’s recruitment. It comes less than a week after Big 12 rival Baylor offered the MaxPreps 2016 Freshman Football Player of the Year on March 17.
McClellan, who finished the 2016 season with 1,528 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns, holds offers from SMU, Georgia, Baylor and TCU. McClellan announced the Georgia offer on Twitter on Sunday.
Extremely blessed to say that I have received a offer from the University of Georgia ⚪️ #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/RG8Es3rPUa— JM9® (@thekidjase) March 19, 2017
The SMU offer, his first, came just a day after Aledo won the UIL Class 5A Division II state title, 24-16 over Corpus Christi Calallen in December.
McClellan carried the ball 13 times for 98 yards and a 52-yard touchdown in the state final after his 29-carry, 217-yard coming-out party the week before in the state semifinal against Mesquite Poteet.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7760; @MCTinez817
Comments