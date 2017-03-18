Freshman phenom from Aledo picks up Baylor offer

Aledo freshman running back Jase McClellan received his second offer from the Baylor Bears on Friday.
Blessed to say that I have received my 2nd offer from Baylor University #SicEm @simplyCoachO pic.twitter.com/aaG67lvXWz— JM9® (@thekidjase) March 17, 2017
He picked up his first offer from SMU a day after Aledo won the Class 5A Division II state title in December. McClellan is already on the radar of several colleges and recruiters.
McClellan ran for 98 yards including a 59-yard touchdown run to help the No. 1 Bearcats (16-0) to a victory over Corpus Christi Calallen 24-16. He was voted Offensive MVP.
59 yards!!! @thekidjase Aledo 17, Calallen 3, 814 Q3 #txhsfb #UILState #TitletownTX @Brogann17 @CFiliaga @Aledo_Football #BeastMode pic.twitter.com/VtoORi7P34— Brian Gosset (@Gosset41) December 17, 2016
The 5-foot-10 freshman finished his first year with 1,528 yards rushing and 20 TDs. He was also earned MaxPreps 2016 Freshman Football Player of the Year honors.
Comments