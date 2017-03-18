High School Football

Freshman phenom from Aledo picks up Baylor offer

Aledo freshman running back Jase McClellan received his second offer from the Baylor Bears on Friday.

He picked up his first offer from SMU a day after Aledo won the Class 5A Division II state title in December. McClellan is already on the radar of several colleges and recruiters.

McClellan ran for 98 yards including a 59-yard touchdown run to help the No. 1 Bearcats (16-0) to a victory over Corpus Christi Calallen 24-16. He was voted Offensive MVP.

The 5-foot-10 freshman finished his first year with 1,528 yards rushing and 20 TDs. He was also earned MaxPreps 2016 Freshman Football Player of the Year honors.

