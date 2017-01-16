Mansfield’s Saiid Adebo commits to Stanford

One week ago, it was reported that Mansfield senior wideout/cornerback Saiid Adebo had de-committed from Notre Dame. After this weekend, he has a new school.
Mike Roach of HornSports tweeted out that Adebo visited Palo Alto over the weekend and committed to Stanford. Adebo’s Twitter account also has Stanford ‘21 on his bio line.
Last week, Tom Loy of 247Sports wrote that “Stanford was the dream school for Adebo, but never had the offer in hand. The Cardinal has always been Notre Dame's only major threat.”
Adebo, who had been committed with the Irish since June, made first team offense and defense for District 4-6A as the Tigers won the district crown and went three rounds deep in the postseason.
The No. 92 prospect on the ESPN 300 list played in the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando on Jan. 1. He caught two passes for 20 yards for Team Armour, which beat Team Highlight 24-21.
