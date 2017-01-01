Slim success for area stars in new year’s game

Receivers caught just 23 passes of the 63 targets in Sunday’s nationally-televised Under Armour All-American game, but don’t blame the wide outs.
Tight coverage, some errant passes, and even the sun’s glare were all factors in the 10th annual ESPN event at Camping Wold Stadium in Orlando, Fla.
Mansfield receiver Saiid Adebo caught two passes for 20 yards for Team Armour, which beat Team Highlight 24-21. Adebo’s highlight was short pass caught near the sidelines that he turned into a 16-yard gain for a first down with 2:21 left in the third quarter.
“Saiid Adebo, I don’t know if at any point this week he made me go ‘Wow,’ but we called his game a lot,’ ESPN announcer Kevin Brown said after the play. “He was definitely, if not the most, consistent performer among those wide receivers.”
Adebo also caught a four-yard pass for a first down in the second quarter. Both passes were from Cedar Hill quarterback Avery Davis, a future Notre Dame teammate. Adebo also contributed a 23-yard punt return.
Fort Worth South Hills receiver Tylan Wallace had no catches for Team Highlight, and a short gain on a reverse was nullified by a holding penalty.
Waxahachie receiver Jalen Reagor, a TCU commit, caught a 5-yard pass in the first quarter for Team Highlight, and he averaged 13 yards on three kickoff returns.
