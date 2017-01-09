Mansfield’s 4-star recruit Adebo de-commits from Notre Dame

Mansfield’s 4-star recruit Saiid Adebo de-committed from Notre Dame, first reported by Tom Loy of 247Sports.
Adebo was a first team wideout and cornerback for District 4-6A and helped the Tigers to a district title and the third round of the playoffs.
The 6-foot-2 Adebo had committed to Notre Dame back in June, but opened up his recruitment as National Signing Day is less than a month away.
He holds 21 offers per 247Sports, including from Texas, TCU, SMU, Texas Tech and Baylor. Notre Dame is still an offer, but Adebo wanted to take visits while not being committed.
According to Loy’s story, Adebo has four official visits remaining, as he only took one to Notre Dame on Oct. 15. Loy also said that “Stanford is the front-runner, and that Irish247 is told that he has been offered and was accepted into school. Stanford was the dream school for Adebo, but never had the offer in hand. The Cardinal has always been Notre Dame's only major threat.”
Adebo, the No. 92 prospect on the ESPN 300 list, played in the Under Armour All-American game in Orlando on Jan. 1. He caught two passes for 20 yards for Team Armour, which beat Team Highlight 24-21. Adebo’s highlight was a short pass caught near the sidelines that he turned into a 16-yard gain for a first down with 2:21 left in the third quarter.
