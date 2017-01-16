Bell star and UConn basketball signee on hand for historic win

The University of Connecticut women’s basketball team rewrote history when the Huskies defeated SMU in Dallas on Saturday, 88-48, for the program’s 91st consecutive victory.
In attendance was a member of their 2017 signing class, Hurst L.D. Bell senior forward Lexi Gordon.
“Going into the game, winning is just kind of expected, so I had no doubt in my mind that the streak would continue,” she said.
Gordon watched the game with her mother, Kim, and father, Myron, who both played basketball at TCU, and sister, Myra, a freshman guard at Bell.
“It’s kind of insane, 91 games in a row, but I know the only intention is to keep it going,” Gordon said. “It was so fun to witness them break their own record, and to know that I will get to be a part of such a successful program is exciting.”
Hurst Bell senior forward Lexi Gordon
After the game, Gordon was able to take some photos with assistant coaches Shea Ralph and Marisa Moseley, and Connecticut sophomore Napheesa Collier, who finished the game with 19 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks.
“I love watching them play. I love the coaches and I love how everyone seems to do exactly what they need to do,” Gordon said. “Winning is expected and I’m happy I have the opportunity to be a part of this successful program very soon.”
On Sunday, the Huskies went to the American Airlines Center, which is hosting this year’s Final Four, to watch the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves.
