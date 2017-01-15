Dallas Mavericks

January 15, 2017 3:20 PM

Six score in double figures as Mavericks beat Timberwolves

By Brian Gosset

DALLAS

For the second-straight game, the Dallas Mavericks got revenge on a team they had lost to earlier this month.

Six players scored in double figures for just the seventh time this season, and the Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 98-87 at the American Airlines Center on Sunday.

It gave the Mavs (13-27) their third winning streak of the season at two games (Nov. 6-8, Dec. 21-23).

Dirk Nowitzki’s 26-foot 3-pointer gave Dallas a 64-50 lead with 8:59 in the third quarter, but Minnesota countered with an 11-2 run, including the next six points.

The Timberwolves (14-27) got within 68-66 on Gorgui Dieng’s 4-foot floater. Dallas ended the final four-plus minutes scoring 11 of 15 to take a 79-70 lead into the fourth.

The Mavericks, who lost at Minnesota 101-92 on Jan. 9, extended the lead to 86-74 on a J.J. Barea 3-pointer and 93-76 (largest of the game) on a 3-pointer, steal and layup by Seth Curry.

Dallas led 56-47 at halftime after outscoring Minnesota 29-22 in the second quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns gave Minnesota a 16-10 lead after a 3-point basket with 5:31 in the first quarter.

Wesley Matthews made a 3-pointer and Harrison Barnes had back-to-back buckets, but Andrew Wiggins scored fived points during that stretch to give the Timberwolves a 21-18 lead with 3:19 in the frame.

Dallas answered with a 19-6 run and went ahead 37-27 after Barea made three free throws. Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell entered late in the first quarter and sparked the defensive side, which held Minnesota scoreless for 2-minutes and 30-seconds.

Matthews scored a team-high 19 points with four 3-pointers. Nowitzki added 17 and Barea chipped in 15 points off the bench. Deron Williams finished with 13 points and 10 assists.

Dieng had a game-high 21 points for Minnesota. Wiggins and Towns added 19 and 18 points.

