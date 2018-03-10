Sporting his Naismith Hall of Fame blazer, Robert Hughes attends the UIL boys state basketball tournament, March 10, 2018. From left is former Dunbar student Daniel Tate, and Robert Hughes Jr., the current Dunbar coach.
Boys Basketball

Sporting his Naismith Hall of Fame jacket, Dunbar legend Robert Hughes honored by UIL

By Eric Zarate

ezarate@star-telegram.com

March 10, 2018 09:27 PM

SAN ANTONIO

The UIL honored the 1993 Fort Worth Dunbar basketball team Saturday night, but the Wildcats legendary coach drew the biggest applause from fans at the Alamodome.

The '93 team was Hughes' 10th squad to reach the state tournament, but his first to finally win it all.

"We were young, so we kind of felt the pressure a little bit," said Charles Smith, Dunbar's best player that year, and a future NBA player. "We never kind of felt like we were going to lose."

The Wildcats trailed Houston Milby by 15 in the Class 5A (now 6A) semifinal but won, 72-65. Dunbar beat Converse Judson, 74-64, for the title.

"We just wanted to win and that's the only thing we wanted to do that year," said Smith, who had a 10-year NBA career. "We had a lot of focus."

Also, Saturday, the 1993 Class 3A champion Southlake Carroll team was also honored. The Dragons were led by coach Ken Cook, who also guided Carroll to the 1982 state baseball title. He was also defensive coordinator on three championship football teams at Carroll.

"We have legendary coaches on each side of the court, and two legendary teams that gave us a lot of memories," said Charles Breithaupt, the UIL executive director.

Smith also credits a 1992 regional final loss to Fort Worth Wyatt as added motivation for '93.

"In '93 we knew we had to get it done, because if we didn't that was it," Smith said. "It was fun, it was so much fun."

Former I.M. Terrell and Dunbar coach Robert Hughes is inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame (by Mac Engel/Star-Telegram). tengel@star-telegram.com

