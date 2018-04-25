These Arlington ISD football captains will be on NFL Draft stage with Roger Goodell

Hard work has certainly paid off for the football captains of Arlington ISD's high schools.

Captains from Arlington, Arlington Bowie, Arlington Seguin, Arlington Lamar, Arlington Martin, and Arlington Sam Houston will take the stage alongside NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and represent the Dallas Cowboys during their first round pick.

Dallas has the No. 19 pick in the Draft, which will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington from Thursday to Saturday.

These are the names of the team captains from each school:

Arlington High:

Brian DeClercq and Kyron White

Arlington Sam Houston:

Jacob Dollar and Joshua Bolden

Arlington Martin:

Brayden Willis and Sorrell Brown

Arlington Lamar:

Josiah Mercado and Hunter Harris

Arlington Seguin:

Xavier Gordon and Jorge Barrera

Arlington Bowie:

Ty DeArman and Antonio Greer.

Of the 12 captains, six will be on stage and six will be in the background, according to an Arlington ISD spokesperson.

The Cowboys will be represented by franchise legend and "Mr. Cowboy Bob Lilly for their Roudn 2 pick and then All-Pro center Travis Frederick will announce the third round selection.

The event is expected to draw a record crowd of over 270,000 people, which would surpass the 250,000-plus that attended the draft last year in Philadelphia.