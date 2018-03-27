Want to coach high school football in Texas? You'll have to pass this certification test first

High School football in Texas will soon be a little safer.
At least that's the hope of the Texas High School Coaches Association and UIL, who have teamed up to make the game a safer sport.
The UIL Legislative Council passed a rule in October that will require every Texas high school and junior high school football coach to become certified in teaching tackling as a part of the official UIL Coaches Certification Program.
The program will begin in the 2018-19 academic year.
Never miss a local story.
“The UIL Legislative Council was overwhelmingly in favor of supporting this measure,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, Executive Director of the University Interscholastic League in a press release. “We view the addition of a mandatory tackling certification for football coaches as a positive educational extension that will ultimately improve the game and the welfare of our students.”
Texas is the first state to implement a mandatory statewide tackling certification program for all football coaches.
Atavus Sports, a Seattle-based organization that focuses on tackling techniques and data analytics, was selected as the exclusive provider to oversee and administer the certification process statewide.
“The game is changing, and we have to be willing to change with it,” said D.W. Rutledge, former Executive Director of the Texas High School Coaches Association. “By implementing a mandatory tackling certification, we’re continuing our legacy in Texas as leaders in high school football and taking necessary steps to move the game forward. Preventing injuries is paramount for all coaches and players, and we felt that as an organization it was our duty to seek out the best possible solutions to keeping our players safe.”
The certification process will be available in two formats for coaches beginning in July.
The first option is an on-site training offered by THSCA, consisting of a presentation followed by a live assessment that must be passed to receive certification.
The second option, available beginning April 1, 2019, is an online platform, which allows coaches to achieve certification at their own pace but consists of a similar educational presentation and final assessment.
“Being from Texas and a former football coach in the state, this means a lot to me,” said Rex Norris, Head of Football for Atavus Sports. “A dominant tackle is a safer tackle, and we are excited to get to work helping coaches teach tackling techniques that will benefit their players and improve their team’s performance.”
Atavus has worked with a number of colleges, and high schools in Texas, including Sulphur Springs, Waxahachie, Rockwall, Westbrook and Brownwood.
Comments