Here's what Scott Cross said after finding out he'd been relieved of duties as UTA head basketball coach

Former University of Texas at Arlington head basketball coach Scott Cross released a statement on Twitter late Monday after he found out he had been fired earlier in the day.

Since I have not been able to respond to everyone that has reached out, I decided to write a statement about the events of today! Two things that I believe & will continue to do: #TakeTheStairs & #TrustTheGoodLord! pic.twitter.com/VmZuAKhqCn — Scott Cross (@CoachScottCross) March 27, 2018

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"At a meeting with Athletic Director Jim Baker today, I was informed that our on the court performance hasn't lived up to the expectations of the University and that he desired to go a different direction. At that time, I was released as head coach," Cross said in his tweet.

The school announced the decision via a press release, which said that Cross had been relieved of his coaching duties and that they would not retain the services of associate head coach Greg Young, assistant coaches Zak Buncik and Kenneth Mangrum and director of operations Maurice Moore.

Baker was quoted in the statement as saying, "We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men's basketball program that operates with honor and integrity. In order to align the program's direction with the University's objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately."

The Mavs finished this season 21-13 overall after losing in the finals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament to Georgia State. It was Cross' third-straight 20-win season with the Mavs, who had 72 wins over that span.

He led the Mavericks to the postseason five times, including the 2008 NCAA Tournament. The other appearances were NIT (2012, 2017) and CIT (2013, 2016). UT Arlington won an SLC Tournament Championship in 2008 and the 2011-12 regular-season Southland Conference Championship.

"I am extremely proud of what we have accomplished in my time as head coach of my alma mater," Cross continued. "We were able to build a program based on hard work, integrity, and doing things the right way. Although I take a great deal of pride in the championships, post-season appearances, and the 72 wins over the last 3 seasons, I am most grateful for the long bus rides, the intense practices, and the relationships that have been built with our players, coaches, staff, fans, and alumni during our time at UTA."





Many of those with relationships with Cross voiced their displeasure with the decision on social media.

Cross chose to take the high road despite the news.

"Although today's events have been difficult, it has been a great honor to be associated with the University of Texas Arlington as a player, assistant coach, and head coach for the past 23 years," he said. "I am still forever indebted to Coach [Eddie] McCarter for believing in me, first as a player, and then offering me the opportunity to be a part of his staff after I graduated. I am also forever indebted to Pete Carlon and President [James] Spaniolo for going out on a limb and offering a young, 31-year-old, the opportunity of a lifetime to be a head coach at my alma mater! I would also like to that President [Vistasp] Karbhari and Jim Baker for allowing me to be the head coach during their tenures. Today is just the first step in following the plan that the Good Lord has laid out for me."